President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation addresses TURKPA plenary session

Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has participated in the 12th TURKPA plenary session on "Parliamentary Diplomacy for a More Fair World: Energy, Migration, Food" held in Ankara, Turkiye.

Speakers of the TURKPA parliaments, member and observer countries, deputies, heads of Turkish Cooperation Organizations and inter-parliamentary international organizations took part in the event held in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva congratulated the Turkish Republic on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Gunay Afandiyeva pointed out that the foundation implements various projects in order to support Turkiye, which faced a major natural disaster at the beginning of this year, and deeply shook the entire Turkish world.

In her speech, she also touched upon the close ties between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKPA.

"The meetings held by the foundation, which has started its full-fledged activities with international delegation since last year, with the parliamentary representatives of the Turkish states, their active participation in various events of the organization, strengthen our relations with TURKPA even more. Over this time, the foundation held meetings with members of parliament at the organization's central headquarters within the framework of events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi, Alisher Navoiy, Yunus Emre, Mahdimgulu Faraqi, Abay Kunanbayev, Chingiz Aitmatov, Miklos Radnoti and other great personalities. This month, we have met with the chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis to expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and the organization in the cultural field," said Afandiyeva.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva emphasized that the foundation has recently celebrated the 95th anniversary of the prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov was celebrated in Baku under the auspices of the foundation and with the participation of the deputies. The event was organized within the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. Moreover, the theater performance was presented as part of the event. All these are great examples of the successful cooperation between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKPA.

Gunay Afandiyeva also spoke about the works carried out by the foundation within the framework of Turkic World Vision - 2040.

"The organization is preparing an agreement document on the cultural heritage of the Turkic World. The document will be sent to member countries and parliaments of the organization in the next few days. At the same time, we plan to organize a big exhibition in Turkistan within the framework of the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States this year in connection with the all-Turkic heritage," she said.

The foundation also noted the organization's projects on Shusha city, known as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

"The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has launched a big project called "Shusha Days" to promote the history and cultural heritage of the city in different countries. Throughout history, Shusha has been the home of prominent cultural figures. After its liberation, the city has become a symbol of pride in the entire Turkish world. The Shusha Days organized by the foundation in Bursa last year and in Tashkent this year will also be held in other cities of the Turkic world. Undoubtedly, while promoting Shusha on a large scale, we once again demonstrate the power of Turkish brotherhood and unity to the world," she concluded.

Initiated in 2012, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.