Criminal case launched on death of three people in mine blast in Azerbaijan’s Terter district

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has released information about the death of three people in a mine blast in the country’s Terter district, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, on April 28, the district prosecutor's office received information about a mine blast in the area from Talish village of Terter district to the village of Tapgaragoyunlu. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that three people were killed as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine in that area.

Upon the fact, a criminal case has been launched in the Terter District Prosecutor's Office in accordance with the relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Additional information will be provided.

We should note that as mine explosion in the non-mined area in the Terter region of Azerbaijan, three employees of RPS Energy Ltd Nadir Yusifov, Sakhavat Gozalov, and Farid Sadiyev died.