Azerkosmos launches training for children of families of martyrs, veterans

By Azernews

Azerkosmos is holding extensive training programs to foster the development of education, professional training and creative potential of the children of the martyrs and veterans' families.

Azernews informs, referring to Azerkosmos that the school participants of the first group were presented by the "Zafar" Public Association for the Support of Martyrs' Families.

The training program for each group of participants will continue until July. The agenda of the training program, which will involve a large number of schoolchildren, includes training on "Post-traumatic rehabilitation", "Basics of business", "Critical thinking", and "Intensive physical games".

With the help of the training, children between the ages of 10 and 14 will participate in programs such as the formation of "soft" skills, psychological rehabilitation, and stress management through sports activities in their future career choices.

The series of trainings will be repeated every three months for new groups of participants.

It should be noted that since the end of 2020, the Appreciation Fund has been operating at Azerkosmos with the active support of employees. The fund carries out support campaigns for the families of martyrs and veterans.