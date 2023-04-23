VI Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress & VIII Baku International Medical Training Days held in Astara

On April 22, 2023, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the 6th International Azerbaijani-German-Turkish Medical Congress and the 8th Baku International Medical Training Days, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, started their work in Astara district.

At the event, the chairman of the organizing committee of the VI Azerbaijan-German-Turkish Medical Congress and the VIII Baku International Medical Training Days, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Heart and Health Association, deputy, head of the Scientific Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Mahmudov, Astara District Head of the Executive Power Gazanfar Aghayev, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abrorjon Alicanov, Deputy Executive Director of TABIB Anar Israfilov, Director of the Aziz Aliyev Institute for the Improvement of Physicians Nazim Gasimov, author of the idea of the Congress, Chairman of the Society of Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan Gurbankhan Muslimov, MPs Ilham Mammadov , Mushfiq Mammadli, Germany, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Philippines, Singapore and more than 60 foreign speakers, moderators, as well as officials of European and Asian societies of endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeons, in medical institutions operating in the regions working medical staff and other guests participated.

Congress participants first visited the monument of the national leader Heydar Aliyev erected in Astara, laid flowers and paid tribute to his dear memory.

Later, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, and a documentary film dedicated to the eternal leader Heydar Aliyev was watched. The national leader was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Gazanfar Agayev, the head of the Astara District Executive Judiciary, who delivered the opening speech, spoke about the essence and importance of holding the international conference in Astara. G. Agayev said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev has done invaluable work in the direction of the development of health care in the regions. He noted that the reforms carried out in order to ensure access to medical services for citizens in our country are the main part of the historical succession mission.

Then the deputy chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, the head of the Scientific and Experimental Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Rashad Mahmudov spoke about the services of Heydar Aliyev, the savior of our people, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, in the establishment of our statehood. The deputy said that Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power at the insistence of the people, gave new life to the health care of the country, like other areas that were forgotten in a short time.

Rashad Mahmudov noted that putting the health of the people at the forefront like other fateful issues, the process of training qualified national personnel, as well as the development of the country's healthcare system against the background of modern challenges was one of the main directions of Heydar Aliyev's policy. R. Mahmudov said that the historic decision to send a large group of young people to pursue higher medical education abroad under the direct leadership of the national leader was an invaluable example of service calculated to prevent the shortage of personnel that the country's healthcare may face in the future.

R. Mahmudov emphasized that the health care strategy, its development, the state's concern for this field, and its priority direction, which were established by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, were flawlessly continued by President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy follower of Heydar Aliyev's political school. In addition, Rashad Mahmudov pointed out that successful work has been done in the direction of improving the quality of medical services, increasing citizen satisfaction, shaping the material and technical base in a more appropriate manner to modern standards, and improving the social well-being of doctors.

Deputy Executive Director of TABIB Anar Israfilov said that holding the conference is of great historical importance. He noted that the national leader Heydar Aliyev's role in the implementation of radical reforms covering the country's healthcare sphere and his exceptional services are remembered with great gratitude by medical workers. A. Israfilov stressed that the work he did in the direction of the integration of the health care system throughout the country, the reconstruction and fundamental reconstruction of the medical centers in a manner that meets the standards of that time, and the documents signed in the direction of protecting the health of the population, are of historical importance. Noting that the political course of Heydar Aliyev was successfully continued by the head of the country, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as in all areas, the deputy executive director expressed his confidence that our health care is experiencing a renaissance period with the sensitive care of the head of the country Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azerbaijani Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Inoyatov Amrillo Shodievich addressed the conference participants. Later, the Chairman of the Society of Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan, Gurbankhan Muslimov, was awarded a medal by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan for his services in the development of Uzbekistan's healthcare. The commemorative gift dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, specially established for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was presented to Rashad Mahmudov by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abrorjon Alikanov.

MPs Ilham Mammadov, Mushfiq Mammadli, chairman of the Society of Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Azerbaijan Gurbankhan Muslumov, director of the Aziz Aliyev Doctor Training Institute Nazim Gasimov, corresponding member of ANAS Sudeyf Imamverdiyev, Prof. Stefan Post talked about the essence of the Congress and the rich experience that the participants will get. The event continued with plenary sessions and a cultural program.

It should be noted that the congress, which started on April 22, 2023, will continue its work on April 23, 2023 with training and master classes in the Central Hospitals of the Southern region, Astara, Lerik and Masalli Districts. Within the framework of training and master classes, training will be held in 12 specialties, and the endoscopic operation, which will be performed for the first time in the region, will be broadcast live to the plenary meeting hall and will be interactively discussed. The event will continue on April 24-25 in Baku.