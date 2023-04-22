Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of large batch of heroin coming from Iran

TODAY.AZ / Society

The Nakhchivan Main Customs Department has prevented an attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the source, a customs inspection of a cargo vehicle transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Netherlands was carried out at the Julfa checkpoint.

The department has implemented a thorough inspection of the vehicle, as a result, almost 500 kilos of heroin were found in the cargo compartment of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

