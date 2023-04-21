Azerbaijan Army holds events on Ramadan holiday [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

In accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov a series of events were held with regard to the Ramadan holiday in types of troops, the Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

During the events, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs was honored with observing a minute of silence. Azerbaijani National Anthem accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The graves of martyrs were visited by the military personnel, the servicemen also visited the families of the martyrs and the wounded, inquired about their concerns, and presented holiday gifts.

It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani state always pays tribute to the memory of martyrs, and provides great attention and care to their families and relatives.

Speakers at the festive events noted that in Azerbaijan religious values are always protected. It was mentioned that the Ramadan holiday, which is celebrated as a national holiday every year at the state level, strengthens social equality, unity, attachment to national and moral values, and senses of humanism, kindness and compassion.

In a series of events, concert programs were presented at the festive events with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, culture and art representatives, as well as teams of regional cultural departments.