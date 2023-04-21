State Border Service holds seminar dedicated to 100th anniversary of birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

On April 20, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, a scientific-practical seminar on "Heydar Aliyev is the architect of the modern Republic of Azerbaijan" was held at the Academy of the State Border Service.

Academy management and guests first visited the "Heydar Aliyev Corner" and "Iron Fist" monument complex and laid flowers in front of the monument.

The seminar began with the playing of the Azerbaijani National Anthem and a minute's silence in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from occupation.

MP Elshad Mirbashir oglu, director of the Monitoring Center under the State Language Commission, doctor of philology, and professor Sevinc Aliyeva spoke about the legacy of Heydar Aliyev at the event.

Furthermore, Naila Hasanova, chief specialist of the Heydar Aliyev Museum Department of Research and Promotion, and Parvana Bekirgizi, senior researcher of the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Philological Sciences participated.

The speakers especially emphasized that the Great Leader devoted his knowledge and skills to the development of Azerbaijan in both periods of his leadership in the country, adding that the national leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of the ideology of Azerbaijanism, which reflects the traditions, national ideology, as well as all shades of Azerbaijan's rich culture.

As a result of the decisive steps taken by the genius and the urgent measures taken, important successes were achieved and the people were ensured to live safely in a republic where political and social order was protected.

In the end, a video was shown about the honorable life path and wise political activity of the Great Leader.