Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation & Uzbekistan discuss prospects of cooperation

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva within the Days of Shusha held by the organization in Tashkent.

The sides touched upon the importance of the efforts of the Turkic Heads of State aimed at strengthening comprehensive cooperation in the Turkic World, Azernews reports.

They stressed the close interaction of the Turkic Cooperation Organizations established in this direction by the Turkic Heads of State.

It was stated that bringing the Turkic people closer to each other is one of the main goals of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The active participation of Uzbekistan in large-scale projects implemented by the foundation was noted as well.

In various events held by the organization, including last year's event dedicated to the 580th anniversary of the great Uzbek poet and thinker Alisher Navoi, the notability of the participation of the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis was brought to attention.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva stressed the special role of the joint activity of the foundation with TURKPA, which works towards the development of political dialogue between Turkic countries through parliamentary diplomacy.

Days of Shusha organized by the foundation in Tashkent were evaluated as a contribution to the development of brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The sides also emphasised the importance of implementing joint projects between the foundation and Uzbekistan, and discussed future prospects.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.



