Senior at SABIS® SUN Gains Acceptance to Top Universities in the U.S.

Batuhan Yeltekin, a Grade 12 student atSABIS® SUN International School (SABIS® SUN) in Baku, Azerbaijan, has received his acceptance lettersfromtop universities in the world, including two Ivy League schools – Columbia University and The University of Pennsylvania.

Batuhan joined SABIS® SUN in 2015 as a Middle School student. Throughout his time at the school, he was dedicated to maintaining a high academic standing and worked hard to earn high grades in school and high scores on internationally recognized standardized exams. In fact, Batuhan earned a 33 out of a maximum of 36 on the American College Test (ACT), and 112 out of a maximum of 120 on the TOEFL iBT.

Batuhanis also an active member of the SABIS® Student Life Organization (SLO), a student-led mini-society at the school. As part of the SLO, he was given countless opportunities to carry out campaigns, volunteer for projects, host and participate in competitions and debates, and so much more. As a result of his hard work and commitment to his educational experience, Batuhan has been rewarded with recognition from highly ranked universities around the world, most notably Columbia University and The University of Pennsylvania.

From Columbia University, Batuhan received a “Likely Letter,” which is sent to around 200 students out of 60,000+ applications that are viewed as strong applicants to inform them of their acceptance early on.

He was also named the John Jay Scholar in the Class of 2027, as he is considered to be one of the most talented students admitted to the class. Batuhan is the first student from Azerbaijan to receive this recognition.

The University of Pennsylvania sent their letter of acceptance to Batuhan in addition to a nomination for the University Scholar Program and special invitation to apply for Benjamin Franklin Scholars Program. The program provides undergraduates with mentored opportunities for innovation, conversation, and collaboration within and across the disciplinary boundaries of their curiosity-based inquiries.

Other universities that have recognized Batuhan’s talent and capabilities include the University of SouthernCalifornia (USC);theUniversity of Toronto (UOT); theUniversity of British Columbia (UBC); theUniversity of California San Diego (UCSD);theUniversity of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC); and VirginiaTech.

When speaking on his time at SABIS® SUN, and how his school supported him in his educational journey, Batuhan noted:

“The strong curriculum offered by SABIS®SUN and the preparation for exams such as A-Level, AP®, SAT, ACT, and TOEFL iBT, which are essential for international education, ensured my success. The support provided by our teachers to reach the highest level of our potential played a leading role in my success, including all my schoolmates. However, these selected universities evaluate students not only on their academic achievements but also on the additional activities they have done throughout their education life with a unified approach. The Student Life Organization in my school provided me with all the opportunities to carry out these additional activities and projects.”

Batuhan is truly a remarkable individual with a curious mind destined to achieve great things in the future. When we asked him what his plans are, he shared, “My academic goal is to specialize in computer science and also gain basic knowledge in economics. I want to further my education in the field of artificial intelligence.”

We wish Batuhan the best of luck as he continues his educational journey.

To watch the full interview with Batuhan, click here.

About SABIS® SUN

SABIS® SUN International School is a non-selective, co-educational, independent, English-medium day school serving students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Using English as the main language of instruction to deliver an international curriculum, SABIS® SUN gives students a solid foundation of knowledge and life skills that helps them achieve success in a changing world.

The school is licensed by the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic and is accredited by the National Council for Private Schools, Cambridge Assessment International Education, Accreditation International, and Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools.

