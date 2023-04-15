Azerbaijan detains drug traffickers recruited by Iranian citizens

As a result of operational measures carried out by employees of the Nasimi district police department of Baku over the past month, some 18 people who organized illicit drug trafficking and its sale were detained.

According to the Narimanov Police Department in Baku, about five kilograms of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, as well as electronic scales were seized from them.

Thus, the criminal charges regarding Tamerlan Aliyev, Nurlan Aghdamifar, Amid Nabiyev, Orkhan Akhundov, Elchin Jafarov, Ramil Majnuni, Sultan Rzayev, Kahin Mammadov, Aghasaf Khurshidov, Vusal Azizov, Rashad Aslanov, Feyruz Javadov, Rakhil Ganiyev, Amina Safarova, Ilyas Khudadatzade, Rovshan Abdulov, Rovshan Veliyev and Gulnar Agayeva have been filed on the relevant articles of Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

Moreover, some of the detainees said that they purchased drugs in Baku from Iranian citizens whom they met online.

On the territory of the Narimanov district of Baku, an operation to identify persons involved in illegal drug trafficking is underway.