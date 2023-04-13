Roadmap for Azerbaijan's national AI strategy has been prepared

Qabil Ashirov

The Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination has developed a Roadmap for Azerbaijan's national artificial intelligence strategy, Azernews reports, citing the Executive Director of the Center Tamerlan Tagiyev telling at the event on "Technologies for sustainable development: 4SI Technologies and Cloud Solutions".

"In the near future, we are planning to launch an artificial intelligence procurement project" head of the Center said.

According to him, the institution also hosts the center in Azerbaijan of the World Economic Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center network.

Tagiyev added that the center prepares a digital development strategy with colleagues from international organizations, in particular, to increase internet speed, expand zone coverage, create appropriate conditions, ensure availability of finance, form a venture capital, as well as digital development of the country's regions.

"The center shares with the World Economic Forum 3 platforms - artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Internet of Things and urban transformation, as well as cooperates on digital trade. The main directions of the center are cooperation with international organizations operating in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, coordination in this field, as well as coordination of strategies, initiatives, and projects in the field of the digital economy," he added.