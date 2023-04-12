Mugham Center to highlight Mirza Shafi Vazeh's legacy

Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host a concert dedicated to Azerbaijani poet Mirza Shafi Vazeh on April 15.

The 18th-19th poet wrote multiple ghazals and rubais. His poems were mostly lyrical, satirical and romantic.

Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and laureate of international competitions Zuleyha Abdulla (piano) will perform at the concert themed "Oriental Lyrics of Mirza Shafi Vazeh in Western Music", Azernews reports.

Cycle of romances by the famous Swiss composer Hans Huber will sound for the first time in Baku.

The notes of this cycle, written to the verses of Vazeh, were published in Switzerland one hundred and forty years ago, in 1882. in Azerbaijan, it will be performed for the first time.

The concert will also feature works for piano by composers from the Romantic era of European classical music.

The International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, organizing numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

The long-standing cooperative relations between the Mugham Centre and international partners are a solid basis for expanding the scope of international cultural ties.

For several years, the International Mugham Centre has successfully cooperated with Hungary.

For the first time, the sides expressed their readiness for cooperation when the International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum contributes to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

A memorandum of cooperation signed between the International Mugham Centre and the Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan is another step in expanding international ties.

The center also takes important steps toward bolstering cultural cooperation with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.