Famous Turkish restoration architect visits Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction

A professor at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University of Türkiye, restoration architect Oguz Ceylan has visited Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC).

Dean of the Architecture Faculty Professor Zahida Mammadova briefed the guest about the faculty as well as the lecture halls and art gallery installed at the university.

Ceylan held a seminar for faculty staff and students at the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center, which highlighted the restoration works conducted by him in Türkiye. The architect shared his views on restoration projects of monuments. He also made a presentation on restoration phases of the world's largest Topkapi Palace Museum complex, Egyptian Bazaar, Fatih Mosque and other historical landmarks.

Highlighting the strong ties existing between Azerbaijani and traditional Turkish architecture, Oguz Ceylan stressed the importance of working together in research works in this field.