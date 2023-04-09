Special Representative of President: Most of historical monuments in Shusha were destroyed during occupation

“During 30 years of occupation, the city of Shusha has been subjected to destruction and acts of vandalism. Most of the historical monuments in the city were destroyed during the occupation,” said Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov as he addressed the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member states held in Shusha.

Karimov noted that on President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, restoration and reconstruction works have been launched in Shusha following the liberation of the city.

"About 10 monuments have already been restored and the restoration of several monuments will be also completed in the coming months. These restoration works will be carried out continuously. We will ensure the protection of historical and cultural heritage of Shusha," Karimov added.