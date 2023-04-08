Azerbaijani defense minister visits newly commissioned military unit in liberated areas

Another military facility built in the liberated territories in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has been commissioned.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other top officials of the ministry, who visited the liberated territories, inspected the newly commissioned military unit and got acquainted with the conditions created there.

Hasanov was informed that a headquarters building, barrack, service rooms, medical point and other infrastructure facilities were built and provided with modern equipment for organization the service and combat activities of military personnel at a high level.

Besides, he was informed that the new headquarters has a communication point and a server room equipped with modern communication and information devices for operational management of units during combat operations, as well as for ensuring interoperability between types of troops.

Getting acquainted with the created conditions, the minister gave instructions to take appropriate measures on further increasing individual skills of staff officers and command staff, as well as on management of units.

Previously, Hasanov and other leaders of the Defense Ministry visited the Commando Mountain Training Center.