Azerbaijani envoy presents his credential to North Macedoninan President

Kamil Khasiyev who has been appointed Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Serbian Republic as well as the North Macedonia Republic has presented his credentials to President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

The Macedonian president wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities and asked to extend his best wishes to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Ambassador Khasiyev expressed Azerbaijan’s interest to develop cooperation in all areas with friendly state of North Macedonia on bilateral and multilateral formats.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Kamil Khasiyev expressed his gratitude to President Stevo Pendarovski for a warm welcome, saying he will convey his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.