Tourist trips to Azerbaijan's cultural capital start today

By Azernews

Tourist tours to Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital, started on March 24.

Being a part of the Great Return policy, the project aims to organize safe tourism trips to the cultural capital as well as to increase economic activity in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.



The first tourist trips will be carried out once a week before Novruz holiday - from March 18. In the next stage, it is planned to increase the number of tours based on demand. Citizens can apply to tourism companies (tour agents) from March 6 to participate in tours.

As part of the tours, Shusha visitors have a great opportunity to visit Fuzuli, Monument to the First Martyr, Jidir Plain, Mehmandarovs' House-Museum, Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum Complex, House-Museum of Bulbul, Yukhara Govhar Agha Mosque, Shot Monuments square, Shusha Castle, Shusha city gates, Kharibulbul symbol, as well as Gazanchi church and the Shusha Real School.

The two-day trip to Shusha costs 215 AZN ($126.4). This price includes a two-day tour (2 days and 1 night), a bus trip, hotel accommodation, breakfast, and a tour guide. The price for a three-day tour is 370 AZN ($217.6).