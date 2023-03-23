Russian peacekeepers' vehicles freely pass on Lachin-Khankendi road

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without any hindrance, Azernews reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of one medical, one supply vehicle and one passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi, as well as one supply vehicle of the peacekeepers towards Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.