Mexico through eyes of photographer

|
he National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK
asfasf
As a saying goes, it's better to see something once than to hear
about it a thousand times. Mexico is well off the radar of many travel
photographers, like Aydin Sadixov.
The photographer has showcased his photos taken in Mexico as part
of the "Architectural masterpieces of the world" project.
Launched by Italy-Azerbaijan Design Center and Azerbaijani
photographer, art-curator Aydin Sadixov at the Azerbaijan University of
Architecture and Construction last November, the project focuses on the main
architectural features and styles of the architectural heritage of different
countries.
It consists of a series of individual cultural events dedicated to
architectural masterpieces and heritage from around the world.
Each event features a photo exhibition and presentation, which
provides a great opportunity to learn more about incredible architectural
masterpieces and their role in the development of world architecture.
Three exhibitions dedicated to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and
Poland were successfully held last year within the project with the support of
the embassies of the countries represented.
After a short winter break, the project has returned to the
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction with an even more
interesting and rich program.
This year, it is planned to hold at least events, which will
include bright photo exhibitions, as well as informative presentations with new
and interesting speakers.
The fourth event within the project was devoted to Mexico's
ancient architectural masterpieces.
The Mexican embassy in Azerbaijan became the organizer of the
event, which took place at the Azerbaijani University of Architecture and
Construction.
The photo exhibition included 20 magnificent photographs by the
famous photographer and the project curator Aydin Sadixov. The exhibition
plunged the visitors into the mysterious and wonderful world of Mexican
historical and architectural masterpieces.
Rector of the University of Architecture and Construction
Professor Gulcohra Mammadova, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria
Romero Caballero, Director of the Italy-Azerbaijan Design Center Farid Karimov,
and the project curator, photographer and traveler Aydin Sadixov welcomed the
guests of the event.
In his speech, Aydin Sadikhov noted that each event this year will
be special and unique in its content.
"As part of the exhibition, I have demonstrated around 20
magnificent photographs that provide insight into the historical and
architectural masterpieces of Mexico. I would like to note that Baku has
previously hosted photo exhibitions dedicated to Mexico's remarkable sights.
However, all of them highlighted the Mexican architecture of the later period.
Unlike previous ones, this exhibition is the first photo project in Azerbaijan
that demonstrates Mexico's ancient architecture," Aydin Sadixov told Azernews.
He also recalled that the previous events within the project were
about the architecture of European countries. The event devoted to Mexico is
the first event within the project that takes us across the Atlantic Ocean to
the very heart of the American continent.
"Mexico is a country with one of the most strikingly
beautiful and mysterious architecture, history, myths, traditions, and nature.
Mexican architecture is truly unique and incredible, it can help us to study
and discover in detail the history of various historical periods. There are 35
historical sites in Mexico that are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Only in Mexico can you see one of the most mysterious and beautiful sites in
the world, including the legendary Pyramid of Kukulcan, known as one of the
Seven Wonders of the World," said the photographer.
Mexico is one of the most interesting countries in the world and
is annually visited by a huge number of travelers, tourists, scientists, and
researchers, athletes from all over the world. It is absolutely possible to
note that every representative of any field of science or art can find
something truly incredible in Mexico.
So, scientists, architects, historians - an incredible and
mysterious world of historical and architectural masterpieces from different
periods of history; lovers of nature and vacation, both active and passive,
athletes, and even representatives of the film industry - the amazing natural
world of Mexico. The natural world of Mexico, a country located between two
oceans, the Pacific and the Atlantic, includes beautiful beaches, mysterious
jungles, and entire networks of underground and underwater caves, an incredible
variety of flora and fauna.
We can see the amazing nature of this country every year in many
major film projects and Hollywood films that are filmed in various parts of
Mexico. The culture and traditions of Mexico are also famous all over the
world, that’s why in every country of the world, we have heard about the Day of
the Dead "El Día de Muertos" - a holiday dedicated to the memory of
the dead, according to which on this day the souls of deceased relatives visit
their home.
The traditions of this Mexican holiday date back to the ancient
Aztec and Maya peoples. Crowds of tourists from all over the world come to
Mexico on this day to take part in the incredible parades that take place in
honor of this holiday right on the streets of Mexican cities. Mexican
traditional music, performed in the national Mexican clothes, the special
attribute of which is the "Mexican Sombreros", is also famous in all
corners of the world. Thus, the legendary Mariachi music ensemble, performing
musical compositions in national attributes of clothing, gives concerts in
almost all countries of the world.
In order to understand, discover and get to know Mexico, the
author of the project, Aydin Sadixov, decided to present a photo exhibition
dedicated to the origins, or rather the most ancient, most mysterious part of
Mexican history and architecture.
The photo exhibition, themed "Historical and architectural
masterpieces of Mexico", reveals to us the world of the ancient peoples of
Mexico - the Aztecs and the Maya.
Mexico is an amazing country in every way. The history of
architecture in Mexico is about 4000 years old. This is the cradle of the
ancient civilizations of the Aztecs and Maya, whose archaeological sites are
hidden in the middle of the dense jungles. The Aztecs and Maya are considered
the most interesting peoples in the entire history of mankind. Their
descendants live in the modern world, diligently protecting the remnants of the
legacy of their famous ancestors. The Maya and the Aztecs were the only peoples
in North America with advanced writing, mathematics, and a calendar. At that
time, art, writing, and architecture had a syncretic, sacred, and pictographic
character.
The beginning of the formation of the Mayan civilization dates
back to 2000 BC. Mayan buildings are man-made monuments of their perception of
the world. The architectural masterpieces created by the Maya include the
legendary ancient city of Chichen Itza, Tulum, Coba, and Palenque.
A surprising factor to this day is that the Maya created their
incredible masterpieces without any special construction equipment. Researchers
claim that many more incredible creations of this amazing and mysterious
civilization are hidden in the depths of the jungles.
The Maya people had a very developed medicine - it is believed
that they knew how to fill their teeth and even make prostheses, understood
astronomy, and mathematics, and had a writing system. They had no metal, but
they did have cement, stone tools, irrigation systems, and functioning
observatories. The Mayan people created the highest examples of ancient Mexican
architecture. Maya buildings were multi-room structures located around a large
courtyard; Maya cities were a kind of acropolis on natural hills, on which
pyramidal structures were erected. Pyramids were the most important structures
located at the highest point of the city. Their location is explained by the
religious functions they played. Recent studies indicate that some pyramids
were used as burial sites, but no graves have ever been found in them. The Maya
had a fairly deep knowledge of astronomy. Many of their structures were in
accordance with the location of the celestial bodies known to them.
Another ancient people in Central Mexico who built a grand empire
are the Aztecs. According to research, the ancestors of these
peoples came from the territory of the modern United States. At first, these
people settled on a desert island in Lake Texcoco, which the locals avoided
because of the huge number of snakes. It is possible to find statues and images
of snakes at most Aztec architectural sites. That is the fact that snakes
played a special role in the religion of the Aztecs. In the XIV century, the
capital of Tenochtitlan arose on the island, centuries later becoming Mexico
City. Tenochtitlan was a clean and well-maintained city, and it was larger than
many European cities. The Aztec architecture was large, and massive in
appearance. The main building materials were "tezontle" volcanic
stone, raw brick, wood, and limestone mortar.
Through his photographs, Aydin Sadikhov showcased the
architectural masterpieces of the most ancient cities of Mexico, created by the
Mayan and Aztec civilizations - Chichen Itza, Tulum, Palenque, Coba, and
Teotihuacan. Each of the ancient cities presented at the exhibition is the most
valuable Masterpiece of World History and Architecture:
The city of Koba is the ancient center
of the Mayan civilization with its secrets and mysteries. The ruins of a city
with a six-century history buried under the jungle will not leave indifferent
lovers of antiquities and historians. Some of the excavation centers were not
restored at all, which allows you to see the Mayan culture in its true form,
which has gone through all sorts of wars and bad weather. The most famous
monumental building of Koba is the Nohoch-Mul pyramid, 42 m high. The
Nohoch-Mul pyramid is a famous historical site. 120 steps lead to the top of
the pyramid, along which you can climb to the ritual room with the altar.
The city of Tulum is a city of the
Mayan civilization that served as a port for the city of Coba. The ruins are
located on the 12-meter cliffs of the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Tulum is one of the best-preserved Mayan coastal cities. The word
"tulúm" in the Mayan language means "wall", it was the
powerful walls around the city that made it possible to protect it from enemy
attacks. On the one hand, Tulum was protected by steep cliffs that ended in the
sea, and from the land side - a powerful wall 5 m high. This impressive
defensive wall makes Tulum one of the most fortified cities of the Maya. In the
city, you can see magnificent examples of Mayan urban architecture.
The city of Palenque is an ancient city of
the Mayan civilization, well preserved in the state of Chiapas, in southern
Mexico. Palenque makes an unforgettable impression - lost in the humid jungle,
often dominated by fogs, the city resembles the abode of aliens. Palenque is
known to lovers of Mayan history and archeology, as well as fans of esotericism
and alien theories. Heated discussions flare up around the pyramids of
Palenque. The carving of a young man on the sarcophagus of Pacal the Great,
discovered by archaeologists in the "Temple of the Inscriptions",
still gives rise to the most daring theories of science fiction writers.
Palenque is not the ancient name of the city. In 1 thousand AD. The city was
called Nachan or "serpent city". The Maya chose the perfect place to
build a city. The nature of the state of Chiapas is distinguished by its beauty
and richness. Valuable species of trees grow here, the wood of which the
ancient Mayans used in construction and decoration. The architecture of
Palenque is distinguished by an abundance of wall inscriptions, according to
which the archaeologists managed to restore the history of the city. The main
attraction of the city is considered to be the Temple of Inscriptions. In 1952,
archaeologist A. Ruz Lhuillier discovered a stone sarcophagus on six columns in
the Temple of the Inscriptions. The sarcophagus was covered with a powerful
plate with carved images. The giant sarcophagus has become a real
archaeological sensation. It was the first such sarcophagus found in Maya
territory. The discovery of the sarcophagus confirmed that the Maya built
pyramids not only as foundations for temples, but also placed royal tombs
inside.
The city of Chechen Itza is the ancient center
of the Mayan and Toltec civilizations included in the UNESCO World Heritage
List. The ancient Mayan city, located on the Yucatan Peninsula, is known to
everyone who comes to this magical country. Mayan pyramids, numerous
architectural monuments and proximity to the resorts of Cancun - all this
annually attracts millions of tourists from all over the world and makes
Chichen Itza a real tourist capital of Mexico. The Pyramid of Kukulcan is a
legendary temple building perfectly preserved among the ruins of the ancient
Mayan city of Chichen Itza. Every year, on the days of the autumn and spring
equinoxes, it is possible to observe the unique spectacle of the “Feathered
Serpent”. The original structure of the pyramid, with a certain amount of
sunlight, gives the impression that the “Feathered Serpent” comes to life and
crawls up in March and down in September. Each of the four stairs of the temple
has 91 steps, and their total number is 364. Together with the base-platform at
the top of the pyramid, which unites all four stairs, the number 365 is
obtained - the number of days in a year. Many do not know that even before the
invention of football by the British, the ancient Maya used a similar ball
game. The stadium for this game was built over 3000 years ago.
After the official part of the event, Aydin Sadikhov together with
representatives of the Mexican Embassy informed the visitors about the
photographs presented at the exposition.
All guests of the event were told in detail interesting historical
references, architectural features and even a number of legends about all the
historical places of Mexico presented in the exposition. In the course of a
short tour of the works, the curator answered all the questions. Most of the
questions were directly related to the mysterious and incredible architecture,
legends and even the way of life of the ancient peoples of Mexico, the Aztecs
and Maya.
During the break, the Mexican Embassy organized a buffet, where
everyone had the opportunity to try Mexican traditional cuisine.
The Mexican Embassy also invited a Mariachi ensemble to delight
the guests of the event with wonderful music.
After viewing the photo exhibition, the attendees went to the assembly
hall of the university, where the event continued with an interesting
presentation prepared by the embassy.
The lecture on "Prehispanic Architecture in Mexico. Origin,
Destruction, Rescue and current relevance" provided an interesting
overview of the history of ancient architecture in Mexico.
It informed event visitors about the detailed history of the
origin of Mexican architecture in the ancient cities of Teotihuacan, Chichen
Itza, and Tenochtitlan during the period of Aztec and Mayan civilizations.
The presentation provided a unique opportunity to discover the
different stages of the history of ancient Mexican architecture, starting from
its most ancient stage of origin, then the later colonial stage of history as
well as the mechanisms developed by Mexica to protect its ancient architecture.
The lecture and exhibition aroused great interest among the
attendees.