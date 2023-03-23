First Vice President shares post of Ramadan congratulation

Azerbaijan's First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Ramadan, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan! May the blessed month of Ramadan awaken pure emotions and good intentions in hearts, bring sustenance and blessings to every home, health, joy, happiness and peace to everyone's family! May Almighty God accept your prayers and fasting!

"With deep respect and love,

Yours' sincerely, MEHRIBAN.”



