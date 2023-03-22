Ministry of Internal Affairs registers some 34 crimes in Azerbaijan in past day

On March 21, 34 crimes registered in the territory of Azerbaijan, and three crimes that remained closed from previous periods were solved by the employees of internal affairs employees, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry, a total of 14 people, including seven people who were wanted as debtors, were detained.

A total of eight facts related to drugs and one fact related to the seizure and detection of illegally stored weapons were determined. Some 27 people suspected of committing a crime were detained.