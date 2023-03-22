Armenian MoD exposes itself, finding allegedly "lost" serviceman

The Armenian Defense Ministry has spread information about a serviceman who was allegedly "captured by the Azerbaijani side", Azernews reports.

"A serviceman who got lost on March 21 while delivering food to a combat position by car was found as a result of search and rescue operations on March 22. Nothing threatens the life of the serviceman," the ministry said.

Previously, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the information of the Armenian side that allegedly on March 21, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, "having lost his way, approached the positions of units of the Azerbaijani Army in a vehicle and was captured".