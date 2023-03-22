Azerbaijan reports zero daily coronavirus-related deaths

On March 21, eight new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 63 patients have been recovered, Azernews reports, citing the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Task Force, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on March 21.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,279, with 818,858 recoveries and 10,153 deaths, while treatment of 268 others is underway.

A total of 7,550,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.







