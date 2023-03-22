Georgian president congratulates Georgian Azerbaijanis on occasion of Novruz

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated the Azerbaijani community in Georgia on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post on the Facebook social network by the president.

“I congratulate Novruz Bayram to all Georgian citizens who celebrate this day. Congratulations to our compatriots representing the Azerbaijani community and to all our guests celebrating the arrival of spring today,” the president noted.

She also has not forgotten other nations who celebrate the Norvuz holiday and congratulated them as well.

“Happy New Year and New Harvest to citizens of neighboring countries, Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenia, and around the world. May this day be a new beginning, new life, renewed energy, and peaceful relationships,” the president added.