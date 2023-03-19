Serbian delegation visits Baku DOST Center No1

A delegation led by Mayor of Serbian city of Novi Pazar Nihat Biševac has visited DOST Center No1 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Hidayat Abdullayev informed the Serbian delegation about the DOST concept. He highlighted the advanced innovations brought to the system of public and social services by the DOST Agency and DOST centers, established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 9, 2018.

The DOST concept, created on the initiative of First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, aims to provide transparency, efficiency and civic satisfaction in the social services based on the principle of “single window”.

Chairman of the Board of DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Farid Mammadov briefed the delegation on the activities of DOST centers.

DOST Centers have already served nearly 1.5 million citizens over the past period, and the DOST conception is highly appreciated at the international level, the Agency has been awarded international awards.

Then, Deputy director of the DOST Digital Innovations Center Orkhan Salahov made a presentation on e-services provided by the center.



