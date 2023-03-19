SOCAR President holds meeting with young people selected for Young Talents Program

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has hosted a meeting with young people selected for the Young Talents Program, Azernews reports citing the press service of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR.

The students first viewed the exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the exhibition "Azerbaijan’s Oil".

Then SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with the students participating in the Young Talents Program.

Rovshan Najaf congratulated the participants of the program and spoke about the role and importance of talented youth in achieving the corporate goals of the company.

After presentations on the achievements of the previous winners of the program, the meeting continued in the format of discussions.