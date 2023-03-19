Tree-planting campaign held within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev"

By Azernews

The events held within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" are underway in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Azernews reports.

With respect to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense organized another tree-planting campaign in the Second Alley of Martyrs.

The campaign was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Yasamal District Executive Power, representatives of the public, as well as families and relatives of Shehids. First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

Evergreen trees were planted in the campaign to contribute to ensuring environmental safety and draw public attention to the importance of landscaping, as well as to eternize the dear memories of the Shehids.