Ombudsman's Office representatives visited one of military units

In accordance with the Joint Action Plan between the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, office representatives visited one of the military units, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The delegation got acquainted with the provision of military personnel and living conditions and talked with servicemen.

In the meeting, an exchange of views on the protection of the rights of military personnel, the study of the state of human rights protection, and other issues were held.

The office representatives positively evaluated the conditions created, the measures implemented in the field of patriotism, and the training of the servicemen.

In the end, with the participation of the guests, various types of trees were planted in the territory of the military unit, and a photo was taken.