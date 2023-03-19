Baku State University holds event on Heydar Aliyev role in protection of national traditions

By Azernews

The Faculty of Physics of the Baku State University (BSU) held an event under the motto of “Heydar Aliyev and our national traditions,” Azernews reports, citing the university.

According to the information received from the BSU, at the event, Faculty Dean Baxtiyar Pashayev noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to the protection of the national and moral values of Azerbaijanis, the development of Azerbaijani culture, and the enrichment of the traditions of the Azerbaijanis during his leadership in Azerbaijan. He said that the great leader paid attention to the celebration of Novruz, one of the most beautiful holidays of Azerbaijanis, with a very high spirit.

The deputy dean of the faculty for social issues and work with students, Mahammad Maharramov, also delivered a speech at the event.

Xidir Mikayilov, associate professor of the Department of Astrophysics, explained Novruz from the point of view of astronomical science and talked about the changes taking place in the solar system these days.

Lamiya Hamidova, chairperson of the Faculty Student Trade Union Committee, and students Lala Mammadova and Tarlan Alizada made presentations about Novruz.

Then a video about Novruz holiday was shown.