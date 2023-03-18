President: Successes achieved in direction of Talish village were of great importance for future course of war

“A week after the start of the Second Karabakh War, we already liberated the village of Talish by shedding blood. At the same time, we liberated the settlement of Sugovushan. During the Second Karabakh War, that military operation was of great importance,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

“Therefore, the successes achieved in this direction were of great importance for the future course of the war. At the same time, it also raised the morale of our Army and our people. Because the strategic importance of Talish village was obvious to everyone,” the head of state emphasized.