Tree planting event held in connection with 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry held the tree planting events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the information received from the Ministry, the officials and employees of the Ministry of Energy, State Statistics, State Customs Committees, the Constitutional Court, and "Azeristiliktehizat" OJSC participated at the event.

The Ministry noted that Eldar pines and olive trees suitable for the soil and climate conditions of the Absheron peninsula were planted in Mushfigabad settlement at the event.

The Ministry stated that the purpose of the tree planting events is to commemorate the dear memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who always attached great importance to the increase of greenery and the health of the environment, and to continue the national leader's traditions of caring for nature and greenery.