Well-known South Azerbaijani writer dies

By Azernews

Vali Rai Shujai (Arazli), a well-known writer and researcher of Southern Azerbaijan, passed away, Azernews reports.

Vali Rai Shujai was born in 1958 in Shujai village of Julfa district of South Azerbaijan. He worked as a teacher for many years. He managed to research and publish the works of a number of writers, poets and artists of South Azerbaijan.

Vali Rai Shujai is the author of the books "Julfa from Yesterday to Today", "Battle of Chaldiran", "Legend of Koroglu".

According to the received information, he died of cancer.