Practical classes held with cadets of military institute [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

By Azernews

According to the training plan of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev for the 2022-2023 training year, practical naval training was held with the cadets of the Naval forces faculty, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The Ministry said that the cadets were explained the behavior, safety rules, and daily activities of the personnel on the vessel.

The cadets accomplished activities in preparation for the ships for battle and navigation, and the others.

The main objectives of the classes are to improve the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the cadets.