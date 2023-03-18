TODAY.AZ / Society

EU renews support to Azerbaijan's demining activities in Karabakh

18 March 2023 [11:03] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko in a Twitter post expressed his deep sorrow about the landmine explosion in Agdam on March 16 that killed two young men, Azernews reports.

In addition, the ambassador expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that the EU will continue to support Azerbaijan in mine clearing.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of a landmine explosion in Agdam on 16 March. My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims. The EU will continue its support to Azerbaijan in demining work,” the ambassador tweeted.

Two Azerbaijani citizens – Israil Hasanov, born in 1999, and Amid Hasanov, born in 1987, died in the mine explosion in Agdam on March 16.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/232910.html

Print version

Views: 187

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also