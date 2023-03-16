Defense Ministry carries out tree planting campaign in military units

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli





Tree planting campaign was held in the departments and military units of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry with respect to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports per the ministry.

In the framework of the campaign, the servicemen planted various types of trees to contribute the nature protection, support the restoration of the ecological balance, protect the environment, enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, and draw the public's attention to the importance of greening.

The campaign was carried out in accordance with the action plan approved by Defense Minister Col Gen Zakir Hasanov with regard to the execution of the presidential order declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev”.

According to the ministry, three million trees will be planted in Azerbaijan as part of reforestation efforts in 2023. Over five tons of seeds from 21 different species were planted on 14 hectares in 2022.

On May 3, 2022, the president signed a decree on measures to create a green energy zone in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Under the decree, $1.3 million shall be allocated from the presidential reserve fund to attract a specialized international consulting company to develop an appropriate concept and master plan for the creation of a green energy zone on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

On October 20, 2022, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Azerbaijan-Turkiye International Forestry Training Center, Smart Seedlings, and Forest of Friendship Complex.



