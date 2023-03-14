Azerbaijan celebrates Ilaxir Charshanba (Last Tuesday) before spring arrival

Laman Ismayilova

Today, Azerbaijan is marking the last Torpaq Charshanba (Earth Tuesday), before Novruz holiday.

Earth Tuesday is celebrated especially on a large scale. On this day, Azerbaijani people give tribute to mother earth.

Many traditions and rituals are associated with the last Tuesday before spring feast.

This tradition is also known as a Gulag faly (sorcery). If they hear something positive it means that their wishes will come true.

As on previous Tuesdays, people make bonfires and jump over them to get rid of all troubles. Children put hats under neighbors' doors, waiting for holiday sweets.

Khoncha, a tray with sweets, nuts, fruits, candles and dyed eggs is considered one of the main features of the Earth Tuesday.

It is significant to note that the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on March 20-21.

The holiday celebrates the spring arrival and the start of a new year.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included into UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.



