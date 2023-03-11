Last evacuation bus left for Azerbaijan from quake-hit Türkiye

The last evacuation bus left for Azerbaijan from the earthquake-affected region of Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

According to him, additional information about the specific number of our compatriots in the last evacuation bus that departed from the Adana bus station will be provided later.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.