Leyla Aliyeva takes part in Green Marathon 2023 tree-planting campaign [PHOTO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has attended the first tree-planting campaign of Green Marathon for the spring season of 2023.

Within the tree-planting campaign, a garden of sakura trees (cherry blossom) was laid in Ganjlik park in Baku's Khatai district, Azernews reports.

The sakura treesweredonated to Azerbaijan by the Japanese government as a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

As part of the campaign, young volunteers also planted new pine trees, which are adapted to the land and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula.

Launched by IDEA Public Union and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource, Green Marathon aims to eradicate the threats caused by the decrease in green areas and to contribute to environmental protection through a tree-planting campaign.

Within the marathon, tree-planting campaigns are organized across Azerbaijan in the spring-autumn sowing season.

IDEA Public Union and its partners call on the public to actively participate in environmental protection actions and protect the planet.



