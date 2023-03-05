Azerbaijani rescuers will be the last to leave the earthquake zone in Turkiye – Cavusoglu

By Azernews

Azerbaijani rescuers will be the last to leave the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On Saturday, the minister visited Diyarbakir province, located in the southeast of Turkiye, where he got acquainted with the work of creating another modular town for citizens who lost their homes in the earthquake.

Foreign Minister said that most of the rescue teams from abroad have already returned to their countries.

According to him, 30 field hospitals have been set up in the provinces affected by the earthquake. The delivery of tents and container houses from foreign continues under the coordination of Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the earthquake relief work, 725 Azerbaijani rescuers have been sent to Turkiye in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev through the Ministry of Emergency Situations.