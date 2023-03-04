One person died in explosion in Binagadi

On March 4, around 10 o'clock in the morning, an explosion occurred in a tire repair workshop located in the Binagadi district in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, immediately, the forces of the State Fire Protection and Special Risk Rescue services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were immediately involved in the area.

While assessing the operational conditions at the scene, it was determined that an explosion without fire occurred in a homemade air compressor in a tire repair workshop with a total area of 32 m² owned by a citizen. The roof of the workshop collapsed due to the impact of the blast wave.

The district prosecutor's office received information about the death of Parviz Dadashov, born in 1982, in the tire repair shop during the explosion.

Appropriate security measures were taken at the scene by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The relevant agencies are investigating the incident.