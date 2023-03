The famous photojournalist Reza Deghati visited the National Museum of Azerbaijan History, Azernews reports.

During the meeting with the management of the museum, discussions were held regarding future cooperation with Reza Deghati.

Then Reza Degati got acquainted with the exhibits of the museum, visited Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev's house-museum and the exhibition "Kharibulbul's homeland - Shusha".