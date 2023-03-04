One killed, two wounded in armed attack at Baku supermarket

A shooting incident occurred at a Baku supermarket on March 4, 2023, Azernews reports.

An operational group is investigating the incident in Baku's Xatai district, the press service of the Interior Ministry reports.

The investigation is underway and measures are being taken to arrest a person/persons suspected of committing the crime. Additional information will be provided.

***

In connection with the incident, the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor-General's Office, the Department of Criminalistics, and the employees of the Xatai District Prosecutor's Office have been at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted into the crime by the prosecutor's office.

According to the information received by the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions, two people wounded in the shooting were hospitalized at Sabunchu Medical Center.

The Administration said one person, Hasanov Rufat, who was shot in the head, died at the scene.

Additional information will be provided to the public.