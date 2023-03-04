Classical music concert dedicated to Great Leader is held in house-museum of Leopold & Mstislav Rostropovich

In the house-museum of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich, a classical music concert was held within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

The students of the Art Gymnasium within the Azerbaijan National Conservatory participated in the concert where the works of local and world classics were played, Azernews reports.

A lecture entitled "Friendship between Heydar Aliyev and Mstislav Rostropovich" was delivered at the event. Video footage of the meeting between Heydar Aliyev and Mstislav Rostropovich was also presented.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Azer Zeynalov, students and teachers of Art Gymnasium participated in the event as guests.

At the end, the students who performed the concert program were awarded with a certificate of appreciation by the museum management.