Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Turkiye provided with rehabilitation services

Azerbaijani citizens affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and their family members who are citizens of other countries are undergoing rehabilitation at the relevant social service institution of the Azerbaijani Social Service Agency, following a medical examination and treatment in the country's healthcare facilities, Azernews reports.

At first, six families, making up a total of 22 people, evacuated to Azerbaijan were provided with rehabilitation services in the Agency's relevant social service institution. Meanwhile, rehabilitation efforts with another family (a total of five people, including three children) are currently underway.

Based on the assessment of each person temporarily placed in an institution, the Agency develops a social rehabilitation plan and takes measures for their social reintegration.

Earthquake rehabilitation involves a comprehensive approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of individuals affected by the disaster. It requires a coordinated effort between medical professionals, mental health providers, community organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure that individuals have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild their lives.