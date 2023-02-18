Azerbaijan's MES provides 167 children with high-level medical care

The mobile field hospitals of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with all kinds of examination and treatment facilities continue to operate non-stop, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The mobile field hospitals of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were sent to Turkiye in order to support the removal of the consequences of the strong earthquake that occurred in Turkiye, in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the ministry, 930 people, including 167 children, were provided high-level medical care in hospitals.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface.

According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.