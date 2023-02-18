Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway to be completed next year

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor) is in progress, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said during a media tour to Aghali village in the Zangilan district.





According to Mammadov, earthwork on the highway is nearing completion, Azernews reports.





"Currently, the work is underway, and all going at a rapid pace. The construction of the road will be completed by July next year," he noted.





The official noted that the estimate for the construction of the road was prepared and submitted to the government in parts.

"After the clarification of costs by the relevant authorities and allocation of funding, the following sections of the road were built. The total cost of the project will be announced after the completion of the work," added Mammadov.





The foundation of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway was laid on October 26, 2021, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





The highway is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages.





This road is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur road and is of great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.





In accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war, Armenia shall guarantee the security of transport connections between the western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan in order to arrange unobstructed movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo in both directions.