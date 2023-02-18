Azerbaijan builds new 5.4 km long highway on the territory of Armenia

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has completed construction of a new 5.4 km long highway on the territory of Armenia, crossing the newly built bridge over the Hekari River, Azernews reports citing Chairman of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Saleh Mammadov telling during a media visit to Agali village of Zangilan district.

He said that in August 2022, the construction of a new alternative highway without entering the city of Lachin (32 km, 2-3 traffic lanes, 10 km section should be built by themselves on the territory of Armenia) was completed.

"Azerbaijani side also built a new 5.4 km long highway on the territory of Armenia, crossing the newly built bridge over the Hakari River on the border, for Armenians to use the newly built road," S. Mammadov noted.