Azerbaijani military medical personnel continue work in quake-hit province of Turkiye

The Azerbaijani military medical personnel continues providing medical assistance to people affected by the powerful earthquake in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani military doctors work in conjunction with representatives of the Turkish Health Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces. The medical staff, who successfully performed 36 more surgeries, also provided outpatient care to 223 injured people.

As of today, Azerbaijani military medical personnel has performed 61 surgeries, and examined 419 people and provided outpatient care.

The activities of Azerbaijan’s military medical personnel are highly appreciated in Turkiye. The medical personnel is presented with a remembrance gift.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.