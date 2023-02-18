Azerbaijan registers 28 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 17.

Some 19 patients have recovered and no patient has died in the reporting period.

So far, 828,320 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,090 of them have recovered, and 10,102 people have died. Currently, 128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Some 932 COVID-19 tests have been carried out over the past day. In total, 7,511,832 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Over the past day, 215 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Some 59 people were injected with the first vaccine dose, 57 citizens received the second dose, while 75 people received the third dose. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Totally, up to 13,946,633 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,505 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,294 people – the second dose, 3,399,355 people – the third dose, and the next doses so far.

At the same time, 265,479 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.