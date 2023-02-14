Police seize Kalashnikov rifle gun from Kurdamir resident

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

As a result of search operations carried out by officers of the Shirvan regional group, an armed person was caught in Kurdamir District, Azernews reports, referring to the Interior Ministry.

According to the information provided by the Shirvan regional group of the Interior Ministry, Mahammad Shafiyev of the district was detained as a result of the search operations.

During a search of his house, a Kalashnikov rifle gun, 24 cartridges, and one cartridge comb were found and taken away.

A criminal case has been opened.